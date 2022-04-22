Human tries recording cute cat moments. Video shows a hilarious plot twist

Pet dad and mom like to take cute footage and videos of their furry infants. This particular person had the identical intention once they tried capturing an lovely clip of their cat. However, their plan modified course after they obtained rudely interrupted by one other kitty. Shared on Reddit, it is a video that will depart you chuckling.

“Bad cat,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to point out a textual content insert that reads, “I can’t believe I got this on camera, I was trying to take a cute video. ” The video then exhibits an individual slowly selecting up a canopy, revealing a really sleepy kitty mendacity inside. However, as quickly because the cat begins trying up, one other cat interrupts and does one thing hilarious.

Take a take a look at the video to see the humorous plot twist:

The submit has been shared about 17 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 2,700 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Lol I’ve just watched this video on repeat 10 times in a row, it’s brilliant. The assailant has a naughty face lol,” wrote a Reddit person. “That was unexpected,” shared one other. “What a plot twist,” commented a 3rd. “Got your nose,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?