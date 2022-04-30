Human was worried about dog meeting kitten. Video shows how they interact now

Pet dad and mom who have already got a canine or a cat are sometimes apprehensive about introducing one other fur child of a unique species into their family. Just like this human who was fearful about how their pooch would react to the brand new kitten. A video shared on Instagram exhibits what occurred when the lovable creatures began dwelling collectively.

The clip was initially posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Akira. It, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared by one other Instagram web page.

The video opens to point out a canine using a automobile. A textual content insert additionally seems on the display screen that reads, “Worried about how my dog would react to me bringing a kitten home…” Within a couple of moments, the scene modifications to point out candy interactions between the pooch and the cat.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 20 hours in the past. Since being shared, the publish has gathered greater than 31,000 likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The video has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback. A couple of pet dad and mom shared tales of their fur infants too.

The pet mother or father whose cute canine and cat are showcased within the video additionally dropped a remark from the Insta web page devoted to the pooch. “The best decision I ever made! They are inseparable. Thank you for sharing!” they posted.

“We just brought a 6 months kitty home a month ago and I can’t believe how well they are getting along,” wrote an Instagram person. “Two dogs same litter. Flock of chickens and three cats. All get along. The chickens chase the cats and bite the dogs’ ankles. The cats play alongside the dogs with dog toys. One cat comes along with us for walks,” expressed one other. “This is absolutely precious! They are best friends,” commented a 3rd.

