Humanitarian aid: EU releases additional €22 million in Bangladesh and Myanmar

The Commission is releasing an additional €22 million in humanitarian help to make sure life-saving assist for lots of of hundreds of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, in addition to Rohingya and different conflict-affected individuals in Myanmar. The funding will handle speedy wants, together with safety providers, meals help, diet, well being and shelter.

Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič stated: “The Rohingya crisis has reached unprecedented proportions and sustained international solidarity is essential to tackle the enduring humanitarian needs. The EU’s new aid package underlines our commitment to the most vulnerable refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh, as well as conflict-affected population in Myanmar.”

With this extra funding, EU humanitarian help and catastrophe preparedness assist in Bangladesh this 12 months exceeds €41 million, with a concentrate on addressing probably the most urgent wants of Rohingyas and their host communities within the nation. In Myanmar, EU humanitarian funding now totals over €27m to answer elevated wants for the reason that army take-over.

Background

In Bangladesh, over 919,000 Rohingya refugees stay in precarious and deteriorating situations with a majority situated in congested Cox’s Bazar refugee camps. Approximately 27,000 refugees have been relocated to the island of Bhasan Char. Gaps in humanitarian protection have a dramatic impact as Rohingya refugees stay completely depending on humanitarian help. In Myanmar, the variety of individuals in want of humanitarian help has sharply elevated from 1 million to 14.4 million individuals since 2021, and there are at present 936 700 internally displaced individuals reported within the nation, whereas humanitarian entry is more and more constrained.

The EU has been actively serving to individuals in Bangladesh (since 2002) and Myanmar (since 1994) with a eager concentrate on catastrophe preparedness and emergency response actions, offering life-saving assist to Rohingya refugees and funding emergency help to individuals affected by pure hazards.

