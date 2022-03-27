Humanitarian aid for Ukraine is dwindling, says health official

The quantity of humanitarian help arriving in Ukraine is starting to wane even because the Russian bombardment persists, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Iaremenko mentioned on Sunday.

Speaking in a cargo warehouse close to Warsaw’s Chopin airport throughout a supply of medical tools facilitated by charity Direct Relief, Iaremenko mentioned he was grateful to the worldwide group for the aid offered thus far.

The cargo sure for Ukraine included all the things from metallic beds to gauze to bronchial asthma inhalers and oxygen concentrators.

But extra assist was desperately wanted, Iaremenko added, calling on different organizations to ship help.

“For the final week, what we see [is] that the extent of humanitarian assist is somewhat bit down. We hope that it will likely be some pause to seek out new assets and since Russian aggression is growing and they’re bombing civilians,” he told Reuters.

“What we are asking, if you can support, please support right now,” he said. “Don’t wait for weeks and months, because we need the support right now.”

The conflict in Ukraine has caused a humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of the country’s population, according to the United Nations.

Moscow says it is conducting what it calls a “special military operation” with the aim of demilitarizing and “denazifying” its neighbor, and denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine and its Western allies characterize Russia’s actions as an unprovoked invasion.

