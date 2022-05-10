Humanitarian crisis in Syria ‘much worse’ as prices rise, UNICEF says

Children and households in Syria are struggling as the costs of primary commodities rise, with greater than 6.5 million youngsters in want within the nation, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has mentioned.

“It has been the worst for Syria’s children, even though it’s been more than a decade since the crisis began. We have recorded at UNICEF the highest number of children in need inside Syria,” mentioned Juliette Touma, UNICEF Middle East & North Africa’s regional chief of advocacy and communications.

She added that many costs have doubled and even tripled partly because of the struggle in Ukraine.

“We haven’t seen these increases in the crisis since the peak of the war in 2013. So families are really struggling to bring food to the table,” Touma mentioned.

At a convention on Syria and the area on Tuesday, UNICEF has been asking for pressing funds to assist Syrian youngsters.

“The needs are quite, quite dire, not just for the children, but also for UNICEF from a financial perspective.”

