Hundreds at anti-virus rules protest in the Hague

Protesters demonstrating in opposition to COVID-19 guidelines marched via The Hague for a second day on Sunday, in solidarity with Canada’s trucker demonstration.

The group often called ‘Netherlands Resist’ organised the protest, gathered in Malieveld Park earlier than marching to Dutch parliament, The Binnenhof.

Police officers had been current forward of the demonstration after truckers blocked roads on Saturday.

Protesters in Ontario blocked the U.S.-Canadian border bridge with vehicles in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and different restrictions.