Hundreds died in aged care as sector claims it warned NSW about Omicron wave

The NSW authorities was warned late final yr that the aged care sector was not ready for the Omicron wave, in accordance with an business skilled who says the state’s resolution to push forward with reopening resulted in tons of of deaths.

A NSW parliamentary listening to into the federal government’s response to the pandemic additionally heard from healthcare union officers who revealed the circumstances nurses and docs had been subjected to in the course of the Omicron wave, with some resorting to carrying incontinence underwear throughout their shifts.

A healthcare employee in PPE inside a Penrith aged care facility. Credit:Kate Geraghty

Aged Care and Community Services Australia chief government Paul Sadler instructed the committee on Friday that the sector warned the NSW authorities in late 2021 it was not prepared for an outbreak of the extremely virulent Omicron variant.

“We were already flagging with the NSW government, ‘For goodness’ sake, be very careful here, we don’t think we are prepared sufficiently because there’s not the supply of rapid antigen tests coming from the federal government yet,’ ” Mr Sadler mentioned’.