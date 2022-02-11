Hundreds died in aged care as sector claims it warned NSW about Omicron wave
The NSW authorities was warned late final yr that the aged care sector was not ready for the Omicron wave, in accordance with an business skilled who says the state’s resolution to push forward with reopening resulted in tons of of deaths.
A NSW parliamentary listening to into the federal government’s response to the pandemic additionally heard from healthcare union officers who revealed the circumstances nurses and docs had been subjected to in the course of the Omicron wave, with some resorting to carrying incontinence underwear throughout their shifts.
Aged Care and Community Services Australia chief government Paul Sadler instructed the committee on Friday that the sector warned the NSW authorities in late 2021 it was not prepared for an outbreak of the extremely virulent Omicron variant.
“We were already flagging with the NSW government, ‘For goodness’ sake, be very careful here, we don’t think we are prepared sufficiently because there’s not the supply of rapid antigen tests coming from the federal government yet,’ ” Mr Sadler mentioned’.
More than 400 folks in NSW aged care amenities died with COVID-19 between December 1 and February 4, the state’s chief well being officer Kerry Chant instructed the inquiry.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard mentioned he couldn’t recall the warning from the sector that Mr Sadler had instructed the inquiry about. Mr Hazzard mentioned there had been “unfortunate outcomes” in aged care, however the federal authorities was finally chargeable for the sector.
“I can’t say that’s the case … that’s not something that I remember being at the forefront of the discussion,” Mr Hazzard mentioned when requested in regards to the aged care warning to the federal government in early December.
He mentioned the federal government had nonetheless been giving robust recommendation to put on face masks in December, including that he believed it had taken the best strategy to reopening.