Hundreds have made a mockery of a suggestion made by Sally McManus yesterday to avoid floods by ‘turning the taps on’

Sally McManus took to Twitter with a weird suggestion to keep away from flooding on Wednesday, hours after the Warragamba Dam overflowed.

A Labor Party member has been ridiculed on-line after suggesting floods might be averted if folks turned their faucets on.

Sally McManus, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, took to Twitter on Wednesday as hundreds suffered by disastrous flooding throughout Queensland and NSW.

In the hours after the Warragamba Dam overflowed within the NSW Wollondilly Shire, Ms McManus proposed a “solution” for Sydney Water.

“I know there must be a really obvious answer to this, but a question for the hydrologists – when Warragamba Dam is near capacity, why doesn’t Syd Water suspend billing & ask ppl to turn on all their taps to take it down a bit before more rain comes?” her tweet learn.

The backlash got here in thick and quick, a lot in order that Ms McManus later determined to delete the submit, however it wasn’t earlier than a whole lot made a mockery of it.

Some thought her account had been hacked, whereas others accused her of being grossly “out of touch”.

“Speaking of ‘seriously out of touch’ with reality. Sally McManus suggested that Sydney houses turn on their taps to lessen the flood (all you tap water goes to the treatment plans). Oh and there will be 600 BILLION litres of water going over the spillway. Maths FTW,” one response learn.

“Is this tweet real or has Sally McManus been hacked?” one other stated.

An military of others put their very own spin on Ms McManus’ tweet, posting parodies that used her opening line then addressed different points.

“I know there must be a really obvious answer to this, but a question for Mario the plumber – when a dam is near capacity, why doesn’t the premier ring a bell and get everyone to flush their toilet at *exactly* the same time a bit before the rain comes?” one individual joked.

“I know there must be a really obvious answer to this but when the country is on fire why don’t we turn on all the gas hobs?” another person stated.

Another joking instructed the straightforward answer to world warming can be for vitality suppliers to droop billing and ask folks to activate their “air conditioners to take it down a bit before more heat comes”.

Someone else jokingly proposed the UN ask folks to “piss on farmland, thus fixing nitrogen from the air into the soil and increasing O2 percentage” to resolve dwindling oxygen ranges brought on by deforestation.

One stated: “I know there must be a really obvious answer to this, but a question for the hydrologists: if everyone in Sydney drinks a litre of tap water then urinates on me — will it help me to feel anything?”.

Inflation charges had been the goal of another person’s rogue suggestion.

“I know there must be a really obvious answer to this, but a question for the economists – if all the banks turned off their ATMs all over Australia for a few weeks, saving millions of dollars, could we reroute the savings into worker’s accounts to offset the effects of inflation?” they stated.

Not everybody was ripping on Ms McManus although, with some coming to her defence on account of her work as a commerce unionist.

“Don’t get why Sally McManus is getting dunked on. She’s a union organiser and was wanting to know something well outside of her expertise. People should be open about not being an expert in everything,” one wrote.