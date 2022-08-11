Hundreds join anti-Gazprom protest in Bulgaria

Hundreds of Bulgarians took to the streets of the capital Sofia Wednesday, voicing fears that the nation’s caretaker authorities might break with the insurance policies of its pro-Western predecessor and revert to shut vitality ties with Russia.

The second in a deliberate collection of protests underneath the slogan #GAZwithme occurred in entrance of the presidential constructing, and organizers stated they need higher accountability from the caretaker cupboard.

Many folks in Bulgaria – a member of the EU and NATO – are involved that the earlier, pro-Western authorities was toppled in June due to its onerous stance in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its refusal to pay Russian vitality big Gazprom in rubles, Russia’s foreign money.

In late April, Russia lower off gasoline provides to Bulgaria, the EU’s poorest nation, after it rejected Moscow’s demand to pay in rubles. Relations between the 2 former Soviet bloc allies tanked underneath the earlier authorities.

The first public statements by the present caretaker authorities, appointed by President Rumen Radev, point out that Bulgaria might restart talks with Gazprom to keep away from pure gasoline shortages later within the yr.

“We refuse to be dependent on Gazprom and finance Putin’s outrageous war!” learn one of many banners on the protest.

Atanas Sharkov, one of many protest organizers, known as on Radev, who bears direct duty for the actions of the caretaker authorities, to ensure that earlier choices is not going to be revised.

He insisted that Gazprom should stop to be Bulgaria’s solely gasoline provider. “It is high time to follow European policies and be part of Europe,” Sharkov stated.

Last month, the leaders of Greece and Bulgaria marked the completion of a brand new pipeline that can provide pure gasoline from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria. They stated business deliveries are anticipated to start out by 1 October.