Hundreds of buildings with cladding deemed low priority despite possible ‘unacceptable fire risk’

Responding to Grenfell, the federal government launched a 10-point plan to determine high-risk buildings in NSW and shaped the taskforce led by the Department of Customer Service. Loading Since then, round 50 per cent of government-owned buildings and nearly 90 per cent of Department of Planning and Environment buildings have been cleared or cladding remediation is underway. However, the auditor-general discovered info administration by the federal government’s taskforce was insufficient in reliably monitoring all buildings via the method, recommending enhancements to accuracy by December this yr. Crawford additionally stated there had been no enforcement of a ban on cladding with greater than 30 per cent polyethylene content material because it was launched in 2018. Her suggestions embrace tightening the ban by October.

In an announcement Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos stated she had requested the cladding taskforce to “make the recommended improvements, where possible”. Opposition spokeswoman for innovation and higher rules Courtney Houssos stated the audit confirmed the cladding response had been “slow and haphazard.“ “No work has been done on those buildings that were identified as low risk. This is just another symptom of the government’s failure to have a comprehensive and coordinated response,” she stated. “There’s been problems with providing apartment owners with certainty about what actually needs to be remediated right from the very beginning”. Chris Duggan, president of peak physique Strata Community Australia, stated the federal government response to cladding had initially been a “scatter gun approach”, however that remaining gaps wanted to be addressed.

“For high-risk buildings in the beginning it was obviously about prioritising rectification. But clearly stage two now is to make sure lower risk building don’t get left behind.” In November 2020, the state authorities introduced a three-year remediation program for high-risk condominium house owners pressured to switch flammable cladding, providing interest-free loans underneath the $1 billion program. Duggan stated the federal government ought to contemplate whether or not this system could possibly be expanded to incorporate house owners in low-risk buildings. Owner’s Corporation Network spokesman Stephen Goddard stated he believed the federal government had been “less than energetic” in imposing the elimination of cladding due to the exorbitant value. “Owners corporations are not seeking a free ride, but this threat to life safety has been thrust on them. Nobody knew cladding was flammable at the time of installation, that must be acknowledged. But the fact remains it is a flammable product, and it has to be removed.”