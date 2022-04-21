Europe
Hundreds of educational institutions destroyed in Karabakh and East Zangezur during Armenian occupation – deputy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A complete of 74
mosques, greater than 800 cemeteries, 993 academic establishments
had been destroyed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur throughout
Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Education
Firudin Gurbanov mentioned, Trend studies.
He made the comment on the “Architectural Heritage of Karabakh
and Eastern Zangezur. Problems of Restoration, Protection and Use”
convention, held in Baku, on April 21.
There had been about 750 cultural monuments in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur, he mentioned.