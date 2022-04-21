Hundreds of educational institutions destroyed in Karabakh and East Zangezur during Armenian occupation – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A complete of 74

mosques, greater than 800 cemeteries, 993 academic establishments

had been destroyed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur throughout

Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Education

Firudin Gurbanov mentioned, Trend studies.

He made the comment on the “Architectural Heritage of Karabakh

and Eastern Zangezur. Problems of Restoration, Protection and Use”

convention, held in Baku, on April 21.

There had been about 750 cultural monuments in Karabakh and Eastern

Zangezur, he mentioned.