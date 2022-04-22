Hundreds of goats seized in rural NSW bust

Hundreds of stolen goats have been recovered and eight folks have been charged as half of a big felony bust in rural NSW.

The males and a lady had been arrested after police discovered medicine, stolen items and about 700 of the cattle throughout an operation in western and southern NSW.

“What police will allege occurred here is that the goats were stolen from several properties and sold illegally,” Murrumbidgee Police District crime supervisor Eugene Stek on Friday.

The group believed they had been working utterly undetected by police, Detective Inspector Stek stated.

Rural crime similar to inventory, gasoline and tools theft price folks tens of millions of {dollars}, he stated.

Central North police started investigating drug provide and rural crime round Cobar started in May final yr.

Murrumbidgee police established their very own strike drive seven months later to analyze the provision of methamphetamine and hashish within the Hillston space.

The groups then labored collectively to analyze stories of the unlawful sale of goats and firearms on the border between the 2 districts.

Police final month discovered the goats whereas looking out properties in Bundure, Kidman Way at Mount Hope, Illawong and Landervale.

The animals, which included domestically bred Boer goats, can be returned to their house owners in the event that they may very well be recognized, police stated.

Properties had been searched at Cobar, Hillston and Mount Hope on Thursday, the place police seized methamphetamine, hashish, prescription treatment, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and greater than $7000 in money.

Eight folks aged between 28 and 50 had been arrested and charged with drug, felony group, rural crime and weapons offences.

They stay earlier than the courts.