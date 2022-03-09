Hundreds of migrants attempt to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla

Around 1,000 migrants have tried unsuccessfully to climb over the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco.

The consultant for Spain’s authorities in Melilla stated Moroccan border guards repelled the tried crossing on Tuesday.

Spanish border guards remained positioned on the European Union aspect of the frontier, authorities added.

Migrants tried to cross the border at round 6 am native time “in a coordinated and perfectly organised manner, before dividing into several sub-groups,” the Melilla prefecture stated in an announcement.

The failed try got here lower than every week after an unprecedented 3,700 people tried to enter the city last week in two separate incidents.

A complete of 491 migrants managed to climb two 6-metre-high fences earlier than one other 380 reached Melilla the day later. Just 1,092 migrants had managed to enter Melilla in the entire of 2021.

People fleeing violence or poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa typically use mass border incursions to attempt to attain two Spanish enclaves in northern Africa, Ceuta and Melilla, earlier than persevering with to continental Europe.

The tried crossings embrace violent clashes between migrants and border guards.