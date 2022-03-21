Hundreds of mines from Ukraine drift into Black sea: Russia intelligence, sources

Several hundred mines have drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables close to Ukrainian ports, Russia’s fundamental intelligence company and delivery market individuals stated.

The Black Sea is a serious delivery artery for grain, oil and oil merchandise.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Due to storm weather, the cables connecting the mines to anchors were broken,” Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the principle successor to the Soviet-era KGB, stated in a press launch dated March 19.

“Due to wind and water currents, the mines are drifting freely in the western part of the Black Sea,” the FSB stated.

The FSB stated about 420 mines had damaged lose.

Novorossiisk Port Authority, in a be aware seen by Reuters, stated that delivery was in danger within the western Black Sea. Shipping sources stated Turkish authorities had cautioned in regards to the threat for these utilizing the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits.

Read extra:

Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site

As food prices go up, Egyptian PM sets fixed price for unsubsidized bread

Officials confirm death of senior Russian naval officer in Mariupol