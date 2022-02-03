Hundreds of tents that lined Venice Beach are gone, but residents say job is far from done

From his residence throughout the road from a homeless shelter in Venice, Shawn Stern typically activates his video digital camera to doc a disturbance that has grabbed his consideration.

On Nov. 6, he recorded a gray-haired lady strolling down Main Street, screaming and gesturing at passing automobiles.

Ten days later, one other lady sat on the sidewalk, surrounded by three outreach staff, screaming at them that she didn’t need their assist. Later, she too was strolling down the center of the road.

His most poignant video, made on the evening of Nov. 30, caught a girl, bare from the waist down and with only one shoe on, mumbling incoherently.

“It’s like this on a regular basis down here,” the 61-year-old punk rock musician and competition promoter stated in a textual content accompanying the movies. “It’s extremely sad. These women are in need of help & they aren’t getting any. They often end up victims of violent assault & rape.”

For vacationers, it might seem that the Ocean Front Walk of outdated has returned — quirky outlets, beachfront eating places, sculpted our bodies, funky music and diverse sketchy characters.

Long gone are the tents strung alongside the concrete promenade that for a painful 12 months turned one in every of L.A.’s hottest locations right into a social media spectacle. Over six weeks final summer time, metropolis park rangers, sanitation crews and police removed the tents and other handmade shelters from the boardwalk and the seashore past as outreach staff from close by St. Joseph Center persuaded greater than 200 individuals to just accept shelter with the hope of ultimately discovering everlasting housing.

A bicyclist rides previous sand bluffs that have been cleared of homeless encampments. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

But Venice residents and group activists who labored with Councilman Mike Bonin’s workplace and different metropolis departments on the encampment-to-housing mission view these sketchy characters not as part of the boardwalk’s offbeat mystique however as proof of a job that was by no means accomplished. Rather than settle for the shelter that was supplied, dozens of individuals merely slipped away, taking over residence in alleys close to the seashore, becoming a member of encampments that already existed and beginning a brand new one on the median of Venice Boulevard.

“The crime hasn’t stopped, and the sound of people in need hasn’t stopped,” stated longtime Venice resident Cari Bjelajac, whose residence a block from the boardwalk has change into a byway for individuals in misery. Her video digital camera captures them day and evening, screaming at themselves or imaginary others, peering over fences and, in a single case, wandering on her patio.

In truth, severe crimes — assault, battery, housebreaking and theft — have been down about 30% across the boardwalk and the shelter within the 4 months after the cleanup, in accordance with a Times evaluation of Los Angeles Police Department crime experiences. Still, that space, comprising only some dozen blocks, had greater than a type of crimes per day.

From her bed room window, Bjelajac hears the cries of a girl she acknowledges as a daily on the boardwalk final summer time who nonetheless hangs on the market however sleeps some other place.

“She cries all the time, sometimes sad, guttural crying, sometimes shrieking crying,” Bjelajac stated. “And you don’t know whether you should call the police because someone needs help.”

The persevering with misery on Venice’s streets and alleys stands in stark distinction to the optimism that flowed after final summer time’s cleanup.

In an Aug. 2 message nonetheless posted on his web site, Bonin, who orchestrated the cleanup utilizing $5 million in federal pandemic reduction, proclaimed that “211 unhoused people have come indoors, are receiving services, and are on a pathway to permanent housing.”

Since then, Bonin, who survived a recall effort that did not qualify for the poll solely to abruptly announce final week that he wouldn’t search a 3rd time period, had come beneath rising criticism for not acknowledging that many individuals had evaded or rejected the outreach effort.

City of Los Angeles sanitation staff clear a homeless encampment alongside Ocean Front Walk in July. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In a press release to The Times, Bonin stated he continues “fighting for more housing options and pushing for more services to help and heal people who are living on the street, who experience trauma, physical disabilities, mental health issues, and substance abuse issues.”

He refuted, nonetheless, what he known as “a public narrative that opposes housing as a solution, saying we only need more mental health and substance abuse services.”

“As someone who has struggled with drug addiction, with housing insecurity, and with mental health issues, I can say with absolute certainty that people need a roof over their heads to recover and get well and stabilize their lives — and that’s what I’m fighting for every day,” he stated.

A report launched by St. Joseph in October stated outreach staff had engaged with 345 individuals on the boardwalk and moved 211 into shelter, leaving greater than 130 who didn’t acquire shelter.

St. Joseph issued a press release saying its outreach staff had discovered that every one however two of these “were just passing through” and didn’t reside on the Boardwalk.

“We engaged and did an initial assessment with them and tried to link them to appropriate services and if they return to the area we will continue to work with them, but most were just passing through,” it stated.

A January replace stated St. Joseph had moved 213 into shelter, solely two greater than in October. Of these, 70 had moved into everlasting housing, however 46 had left the shelter to whereabouts unknown.

An analogous sample developed on the city-run shelter close to Stern’s residence. Opened in February 2020 within the face of intense group opposition, it has struggled to insulate itself from massive tent camps on close by Hampton and third streets and a drug commerce reputed to be primarily based in a close-by metropolis parking zone.

Dawan Moises, left, an outreach employee from St. Joseph Center, speaks with a homeless resident in Venice. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Of the 189 grownup shoppers taken in there since its opening, 75 have left, 40 of them discharged for violating the foundations, PATH, the shelter operator, informed The Times.

In a mirrored image of the vulnerability of homeless individuals, seven have died, 4 within the shelter and three elsewhere. Five succumbed to well being situations and two have been presumed drug overdoses.

“The populations we serve often have complex medical needs and co-occurring mental health and substance use challenges,” PATH Chief Executive Jennifer Hark Dietz stated in a press release. “We know homelessness has a major impact on an individual’s health and significantly shortens life expectancy.”

Medical wants and psychological well being challenges have been evident on a latest Tuesday on the boardwalk.

Steven Hebrank pushed his procuring cart into the pagoda seating space the place Dudley Avenue meets the boardwalk.

Hebrank, 61, stated he moved inland from his spot on the boardwalk after metropolis staff took his tent final summer time.

Hebrank stated he has certified for housing as a veteran and is just ready to get his California ID. In the meantime, he stated, he has been crushed by thugs at a neighborhood espresso store and assaulted by somebody making an attempt to steal his leather-based jacket.

“Every day is a terroristic attack day for me,” he stated.

Nearby, Terry Lyons, virtually 62, stated he declined the shelter.

“Oh, that routine,” he stated. “It’s hurtful. It’s bitter. I can’t do that. I can’t be in a place where they lie about my surgeries I’ve had.”

Without explaining, he modified the topic to being a Vietnam warfare hero, and nonetheless lively. Then a younger man approached and requested for a cigarette. Rebuffed, the person lowered his voice to a whispering growl and talked inaudibly for a number of minutes.

The pagoda space is a daily cease for Dr. Coley King, director of homeless healthcare on the close by Venice Family Clinic. He examined a number of males there that day.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies with the Homeless Outreach Services Team converse to a homeless man about housing choices in June. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

With some bitterness, King stated he concurs with the statement that “the problem is still there — people experiencing homelessness with serious mental illness with no place to go and without a really intact, community-based mental health system that they can really count on.”

Also, he stated, “there are still a lot of hard drugs floating around out there, and that definitely is disturbing.”

Up and down Ocean Front Walk, the stalls of artists, distributors and a psychic healer or two crammed the areas beside the seashore the place tents and shanties had taken maintain final 12 months.

But on the earth berm across the parking zone at Rose Avenue, and on the seashore past, a number of tents have been pitched.

Park rangers and sanitation crews clear them away, however they return, and a few have managed to change into semipermanent.

Seren Hkse (pronounced Akst) lives, briefly she says, in a small compound of tents and tarps simply off the boardwalk beside the Israel Levin Senior Adult Center north of Rose.

She’s an artist, wanting to show the work she says make her a modest residing. She doesn’t sympathize a lot with individuals who camp on the seashore.

“If you’re not an artist, you’re not supposed to squat,” she stated. As a Native American, she stated, “I reserve that right to be able to do that.”

But her time could also be restricted.

The Levin Center, presently being refurbished, will reopen any day now, renamed the BAR Center on the Beach, stated its president and CEO, Rabbi Noah Farkas.

Farkas, who additionally sits on the governing fee of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, informed The Times he’ll do his finest to assist Hkse when the development fence that helps her shelter comes down.

Other denizens of the seashore, the alleys, the medians and the sidewalks of Venice are unlikely to have anybody wanting over them.

Bjelajac, who volunteered together with her neighbors final summer time to survey individuals camped on the boardwalk, stated all of the regulars they bought to know took the provide of shelter and are gone.

A homeless encampment in Venice in 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“There is nobody here you can talk to,” she stated. “It’s a very different group of people. The folks who are still out here are really unfixable.”

Stern stated he has not not too long ago seen the three ladies he recorded and doesn’t know in the event that they have been ultimately arrested, detained for psychiatric therapy, returned to a shelter or just disappeared.

He stated he known as the police in regards to the half-naked lady, however she was gone after they arrived.

La Tina Jackson, who heads the L.A. County Department of Mental Health’s Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement, or HOME, groups, stated she couldn’t touch upon any people for privateness causes.

“You have to be aware that someone might look like they have mental illness, but that may not be, in fact, what is causing what those residents are looking at or filming,” Jackson stated.

She stated the well being division coordinates with the St. Joseph Center, whose psychological well being groups work with these needing a decrease stage of care, and that the county engages those that want extra intensive care.

Those who want psychological well being companies are receiving them, both from county or St. Joseph groups, she stated.

Connie Brooks, who’s affiliated with a free resident group calling itself Friends of Venice Boardwalk, stated she was inspired after touring the boardwalk with Jackson and employees of St. Joseph Center to see the necessity firsthand.

Brooks stated she thought the assembly had strengthened the connection between the division and St. Joseph. But any concrete outcomes “would be invisible to me,” she stated.

“They are not allowed to give us information about specific people,” she stated. “Understandable; they have a right to privacy. As a result, we cannot tell you who has been helped.

“I can’t say enough how painful it is for one human being to walk down the street and see other human beings in distress every day,” Brooks stated. “These are people who are not getting better on the streets. We all know it. It just needs to change.”