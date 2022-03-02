Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled. Here’s where.

More than 874,000 Ukrainians fled to neighbouring international locations through the first week of Russia’s invasion of their nation, in line with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Ukraine’s neighbouring international locations, for essentially the most half European Union member states, opened their border to Ukrainian residents on 24 February as Russia launched its navy assault.

Of the 874,026 Ukrainians that sought refuge in different international locations between 24 February and 1 March, greater than half went to Poland with Hungary and Moldova the second and third decisions.

Overall, EU member states welcomed a minimum of 681,870 Ukrainian refugees — an additional 69,600 Ukrainians sought refuge in “other European countries” which the UNHCR doesn’t title.

More than 42,000 Ukrainians have in the meantime crossed the border into Russia through the first week of the invasion. These come on high of the 96,000 individuals who evacuated separatist-held areas in japanese Ukraine within the days resulting in the assault.

Russia alleges that it despatched in troops into Ukraine to guard individuals in separatist-held areas within the east.

But it additionally moved troops and gear into Ukraine from the south, by means of Crimea, and from the north, by means of Belarus, shelling cities together with Kharkiv, Kherson, Lviv and capital Kyiv.