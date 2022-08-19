Hundreds of UK-bound migrants rescued from sea in just four days

More than 250 migrants have been rescued making an attempt to cross the English Channel by boat in simply 4 days, say French authorities.

It’s an indication that departures from France to England are persevering with regardless of UK authorities efforts to discourage migrants from making the crossing.

London has been criticised for its controversial take care of Rwanda to ship asylum seekers who arrived illegally on British soil to the east African nation.

Although none of those deportations have but taken place — a primary flight scheduled for June was cancelled after a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) — each candidates to succeed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have pledged to proceed this coverage.

The newest spike in crossings

On 15 August, a French customs coastguard patrol boat rescued 40 migrants. The day earlier than 63 individuals have been plucked out of the ocean by a French navy vessel.

On 16 August, a ship from the National Society for Rescue at Sea (SNSM) was mobilised to deliver 50 passengers from a migrant boat to shore.

On the nights of 16 and 17 August, the French navy saved 62 individuals, whereas a rescue tug recovered an additional 39 migrants.

Towards a brand new report?

According to French maritime officers, 533 makes an attempt to cross to England by boat, involving 18,763 migrants, have been recorded over the primary seven months of this 12 months, up by greater than 50 per cent in comparison with the identical interval in 2021.

The variety of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel and arriving within the UK because the starting of the 12 months has exceeded 20,000, in response to UK figures released on Sunday. Last 12 months there have been 28,526 migrants arriving by this methodology.