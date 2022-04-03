Hundreds protest death penalty in Singapore 

Hundreds of protesters in tightly managed Singapore staged a uncommon demonstration in opposition to the demise penalty Sunday as fears develop the city-state is ready to hold out a wave of hangings.

Authorities final week carried out the nation’s first execution since 2019 after they hanged a drug trafficker. Several different demise row convicts not too long ago had appeals rejected.

Organizers stated about 400 folks joined the demonstration at “Speakers’ Corner” in a downtown park, the one place within the city-state the place protests are allowed with out prior police approval.

They held indicators studying “Capital punishment does not make us safer,” and “Don’t kill in our names,” and chanted slogans in opposition to the demise penalty.

“Capital Punishment is a brutal system that makes brutes of us all,” Kirsten Han, a outstanding native activist, stated in an handle to the group.

“Instead of pushing us to address inequalities and exploitative and oppressive systems that leave people marginalized and unsupported, it makes us the worst version of ourselves.”

Protests are uncommon in Singapore, which often faces criticism for curbing civil liberties.

Aside from in “Speakers’ Corner,” it’s unlawful for even one individual to stage an indication with no police allow.

Abdul Kahar Othman, a 68-year-old Singaporean drug trafficker, was hanged Wednesday regardless of appeals for clemency from the United Nations and rights teams.

Next in line to be executed might be Nagaenthran Ok. Dharmalingam, a mentally disabled Malaysian convicted of heroin trafficking who misplaced his ultimate enchantment final week.

His case has attracted a storm of criticism, together with from the European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Three different males sentenced to demise for medication offences had their appeals rejected earlier in March.

Prosperous however socially conservative Singapore has among the world’s hardest medication legal guidelines, and has confronted mounting calls from rights teams to desert the demise penalty.

Authorities insist that capital punishment stays an efficient deterrent in opposition to drug trafficking and has helped to maintain the city-state one of many most secure locations in Asia.

