Hundreds protest in Athens against migrant pushbacks

Hundreds protested in opposition to migrant pushbacks and border violence in Athens on Sunday, after Turkish allegations that Greece’s border coverage led 19 migrants to freeze to dying final week.

According to Greek police, round 700 folks marched from Omonia Square on the heart of Athens to Syntagma Square in entrance of the Greek parliament.

They carried a life raft resembling those allegedly utilized by Greek authorities to push again asylum seekers from Greek territory, an AFP photographer stated.

Protesters, who gathered after a name of leftist and anti-racist teams, shouted slogans in opposition to “the assassination of migrants at the border” and held banners studying “stop pushbacks and border violence.”

In Syntagma Square they noticed a minute of silence for the migrants who misplaced their lives.

Last week, Turkey said it found 19 frozen bodies near the Greek border, accusing Greece of permitting the migrants to die within the winter chilly after stripping them of their garments and forcing them again throughout the border.

Human rights teams consider such actions, reported by migrants in several components of the world, are designed to discourage fleeing folks from attempting to enter a specific nation, and to search for a special route.

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi didn’t dispute the deaths however dismissed Turkey’s model of occasions as “false propaganda.”

“These migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion they did, or indeed were pushed back into Turkey is utter nonsense,” Mitarachi stated.

Turkey usually accuses Greek officers of illegally pushing again migrants into its territory, however Athens denies the claims.

Greece in flip claims Turkey is popping a blind eye to folks attempting to achieve Europe by way of its border in violation of a 2016 deal between Ankara and the EU.

The settlement, which has been prolonged, sees the bloc present billions of euros in help to Ankara in alternate for Turkey agreeing to host tens of millions of Syrian and different refugees.

