Hundreds protest return of Spain’s exiled ex-king Juan Carlos

Although prosecutors have closed their probes into Juan Carlos I’s affairs, revelations in regards to the murky origins of his fortune have executed irreparable harm to a determine as soon as revered for his function in Spain’s democratic transition after many years of dictatorship.

Pulling as much as the crusing membership within the resort city of Sanxenxo, the 84-year-old — who flew in from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night — was greeted by dozens of well-wishers, and a crowd of journalists.

As he received out of the automobile sporting a white prime, cream vest and salmon slacks and started shaking fingers with supporters, there have been cries of “Long live the king!”

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I (L) waves to the gang from a automobile as he arrives in Sanxenxo, northwestern Spain. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

But there have been additionally a number of cries of dissent with one man shouting “scoundrel” — a doable reference to the monetary scandals that prompted Juan Carlos to maneuver to Abu Dhabi in self-imposed exile in August 2020.Hobbling alongside along with his cane and holding onto the arm of an aide, the ex-monarch beamed as he greeted the crew of his yacht, the “Bribón” — Spanish for “rascal”.

Crowds cheer as Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I arrives on the nautical membership within the Galician city of Sanxenxo. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

The six-metre (20-foot) racing yacht is identical vessel with which he and his crew gained the world crusing title in 2017 and 2019.

It was unclear whether or not he could be becoming a member of them aboard for the race. He has not sailed for some three years, Spain’s RTVE public tv stated.

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I (3rdR) prepares to board his “Bribón” boat with the assistance of his strolling stick and his entourage. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

The former monarch will stick with a detailed good friend in Sanxenxo till Monday when he travels to Madrid for a quick go to along with his spouse Sofia, his son King Felipe VI and different relations.

He will depart for Abu Dhabi afterward Monday, the palace stated.

News of the disgraced former king’s impending arrival sparked a backlash earlier this week.

“There is no longer any legal or judicial reason to stop the king emeritus from travelling to Spain but there are a wealth of ethical grounds that explain the commotion this has caused,” an El Pais editorial stated on Thursday.

“Anyone returning to Spain with a record like king Juan Carlos I would be arrested and prosecuted as soon as they crossed the border” it tweeted.