Hundreds take to the streets in rare southern Syria protest: Monitor

Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian metropolis on Friday to demand higher residing situations and democracy in a uncommon protest inside regime-held areas, a struggle monitor mentioned.

More than 300 protesters, gathering for a fifth consecutive day in Sweida after authorities reduce off 600,000 households from its subsidies program, staged their greatest rally but, in keeping with the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“We want a civil, just, democratic state,” a younger man advised a cheering crowd of demonstrators in video footage broadcast by native media community Suwayda24.

The footage reveals protesters elevating the flag of the Druze, a spiritual minority whose heartland is Sweida.

In one video, an aged man in conventional Druze costume lamented value hikes.

“We cannot live or get our rights, we don’t have any gas or diesel,” he advised the gang. “We want to live in a homeland that guarantees our dignity and our rights.”

The rally went forward regardless of a heavy deployment of safety forces, who sealed off major roads.

Earlier this month, the federal government excluded numerous individuals from its subsidies program, in a rustic the place 90 % of the inhabitants is poor.

Those who had been reduce off misplaced entry to lower-priced meals and oil, a transfer that triggered uncommon protests and criticism from inside government-held areas of Syria.

Most protesters took to the streets for the primary time of their lives to demand higher residing situations, whereas others demanded democracy, Nour Radwan of Suwayda24 advised AFP.

Smaller protests over comparable points had been held in Sweida in 2020.

But the Druze, who made up lower than three % of Syria’s pre-war inhabitants, largely saved in another country’s battle.

Sweida has been largely spared by the preventing within the decade-old struggle, and solely confronted sporadic jihadist assaults which had been repelled.

Syria has grappled with an financial disaster compounded by Western sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and a speedy devaluation of the native foreign money.

