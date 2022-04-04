Hungarian PM Orbán set for fourth straight term with big election win

BUDAPEST — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán scored a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, securing a fourth consecutive time period for the populist Kremlin-friendly chief.

With over 90 % of votes counted, an alliance dominated by Orbán’s right-wing Fidesz occasion was on monitor to win 135 seats in Hungary’s 199-seat parliament.

Since starting a second stint in energy in 2010, Orbán has repeatedly clashed with EU establishments — which have accused him of undermining democracy and the rule of legislation — whereas creating an in depth relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have never perhaps looked as good as we do tonight,” Orbán advised supporters in Budapest on Sunday evening, declaring that his occasion achieved “such a victory that it can be seen from the moon — but from Brussels for sure.”

The election marketing campaign was deeply impacted by Russia’s battle in Ukraine, with the prime minister casting himself as a guardian of stability.

Orbán has been attacked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for taking a softer line with Moscow than different EU leaders. While the Hungarian authorities has condemned Russia’s invasion and backed EU sanctions on Moscow, it has opposed a ban on Russian vitality imports and declined to bilaterally present Kyiv with weapons.

Ahead of Sunday’s vote, specialists warned that the electoral enjoying discipline was skewed in favor of the ruling occasion.

About 53 % of Hungarians voted in favor of the Fidesz nationwide record, based on the outcomes, whereas the occasion took 88 of the nation’s 106 voting districts.

The opposition alliance received practically 35 % of the nationwide record vote and secured 56 seats.

In his speech, Orbán hit out at figures starting from Zelenskyy to Hungarian-American financier George Soros — a longtime goal of his assaults — whereas thanking conservative allies in international locations starting from the United States to Serbia.

“It’s not just our victory,” Orbán mentioned, including that his model of politics is “not the past, it’s the future.”

The end result was met with deep disappointment inside a six-party opposition coalition that got here collectively throughout ideological strains in a bid to unseat the longtime chief.

Péter Márki-Zay, a conservative provincial mayor who ran because the opposition’s candidate for prime minister, acknowledged Orbán’s victory “in this system,” however mentioned that “propaganda won” the election for Fidesz and that the competition was unfair.

“We did everything,” he advised a small crowd of supporters who gathered in Budapest, a few of them in tears.

“Difficult times are coming,” he mentioned, including: “Don’t give up.”

This article has been up to date.