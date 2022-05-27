Europe

Hungary could hold up new EU sanctions against Russia

EU leaders will meet in Brussels subsequent week for a particular summit to debate the bloc’s long-awaited sixth spherical of sanctions in opposition to Russia.

This newest wave of punitive measures is predicted to incorporate the phasing out of Russian oil from Europe.

But, whether or not they can obtain consensus is up within the air, after Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban once more this week voiced his opposition to the proposed blanket ban.



