Hungary demands ‘solution’ to cost of backing oil sanctions

The Hungarian authorities has spelled out how a lot cash it will have to make ditching Russian oil imports viable, as officers in Brussels draw up funding choices to persuade Budapest to help a brand new spherical of sanctions.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó mentioned Hungary couldn’t again the EU proposal to ban all imports of Russian crude and refined fuels and not using a “solution” to the prices of adapting its vitality provide and infrastructure.

His feedback are the closest Hungary has come to naming its worth for supporting the EU’s sixth sanctions package deal. There continues to be no assure that Budapest will enroll or that different EU nations will again a deal to supply monetary help to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s authorities.

Hungary has been holding out towards the proposed oil ban, warning the affect on its financial system can be dire. Winning the help of Orbán is vital to getting the most recent sanctions by way of.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Szijjártó argued the totally different nationwide vitality conditions throughout the EU must be taken under consideration. Not solely is Hungary a landlocked nation, the nation can also be depending on Russian oil and gasoline due to its traditionally construct infrastructure, he careworn.

“This Commission proposal creates a huge problem for us,” Szijjártó mentioned. “Our refinery is designed for Russian oil. To refine other types of oil, we would have to invest between €500 and €550 million — that would take about four years. To replace the oil pipeline from Russia, we would have to expand the capacity of the Adriatic Sea pipeline, which would mean €200 million, and we don’t know how much time that would take. The price of gas in Hungary would increase by 55 percent.”

Szijjártó careworn Hungary can not help the present sanctions package deal until Brussels affords an answer. “What we instructed the president of the Commission on Monday was that her proposal creates an issue for us. We can not vote in favor until we’re supplied an answer.”

He reiterated Hungary’s proposal to exempt pipeline deliveries from the oil ban and to focus the embargo on deliveries by ship.

Brussel is mulling whether or not to supply Hungary with extra funding through the bloc’s new vitality technique, which shall be introduced subsequent week. But at a gathering on Wednesday, a number of EU nations raised considerations about providing compensation for Hungary.

Officials have denied any hyperlink between the discussions on the oil ban and the dispute between the Commission and Budapest about cutting funding to Hungary for eroding the bloc’s rule-of-law requirements. Szijjártó additionally mentioned there isn’t a connection. “In the event of an oil ban, our energy system would have to be completely overhauled, and that would cost money. But that has nothing to do with other issues.”

Sarah Anne Aarup and Zosia Wanat contributed reporting.