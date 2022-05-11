Hungary says its backing of EU’s Russia oil ban hinges on millions of dollars

Hungary upped the stakes in talks about European Union oil sanctions on Wednesday, saying a deal was out of attain till Brussels presents a “solution” measured in tons of of tens of millions of {dollars} to switch Russian oil within the Hungarian financial system.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on his Facebook web page that there was nonetheless no acceptable proposal in sight.

He additionally stated Russian shipments by way of pipelines needs to be exempted from any oil embargo that ought to solely apply to deliveries by sea.

That would profit Hungarian group MOL, which is making hefty earnings as its refineries use low-cost Russian Urals.

The Urals-Brent worth distinction has widened to round $34-$35 per barrel by now.

This has additionally helped MOL cowl losses attributable to the Hungarian authorities’s worth cap on gasoline costs launched final yr, which helped Prime Minister Viktor Orban win elections in April.

Szijjarto stated Hungary has made it clear to Brussels that it will help oil sanctions provided that the Commission proposed an answer to the issues they might create for Hungary.

“We are expecting such a proposal not only concerning the transformation of our refineries which costs hundreds of millions of dollars, not only relating to the capacity increase at the Croatian pipeline which would cost several hundreds of millions of dollars, but also concerning the future of the Hungarian economy,” Szijjarto stated.

Most different EU international locations help banning Russian oil beneath a brand new sixth bundle of sanctions designed to punish Moscow for waging battle on Ukraine. Unanimity is required for such a choice, nevertheless, with Hungary essentially the most vocal critic and another jap European states additionally towards the ban.

Szijjarto stated the one technique to a deal could be if the EU ban utilized to maritime oil shipments solely.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated extra work was wanted to succeed in an settlement and he or she would host a dialogue about regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

The challenge is thorny since granting MOL years of derogation and giving monetary compensation for refinery upgrades would upset the extent taking part in area.

“MOL and the government are playing in tandem. The game is to use Russian oil longer, which is much more profitable given the differential,” stated Wojciech Kononczuk, Deputy Director at OSW Center for Eastern Studies, a think-tank primarily based in Warsaw.

Poland’s ambassador to the EU informed reporters the talks have been troublesome as multi-year exemption concerned problems with competitors and equal standing of corporations on the widespread market.

A boon for MOL?

MOL’s downstream enterprise mannequin has been constructed on Russian crude shipped by way of the the Druzhba pipeline that covers about 65 p.c of the oil Hungary wants.

The group stated it will take at the very least 2-4 years and between $500 million and $700 million to totally swap its two refineries in Slovakia and Hungary to various crude processing.

“MOL’s refineries have been built to process the Russian Export Blend (REB) crude. It is true that MOL can transform its refineries to use alternative crude and MOL has done a lot so far to process up to 35 percent of non-Russian oil,” the corporate stated in a reply to Reuters questions.

“To do more we need additional capacity, technological investments and testing time.”

“At the moment we have the advantage of the better Ural prices but this is not granted forever.”

MOL’s refining margins have been boosted by its low-cost Russian oil consumption and in addition a soar in its diesel and gasoline crack spreads.

According to MOL’s knowledge, its refinery margin rose to $33.7 per barrel in March from $3.4 in February. The firm didn’t publish knowledge for April, saying “current margins do not represent MOL’s actual profitability.”

Tamas Pletser, an oil sector analyst at Erste Investment stated the embargo would harm MOL’s enterprise mannequin however its publicity to the Druzhba pipeline was additionally a vulnerability.

“If they get the EU funds for the investments, that’s a win situation, especially if the Russian shipments can remain in place,” he stated.

