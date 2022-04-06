Hungary summons Ukraine envoy over Zelenskyy’s ‘insulting’ comments

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over what he stated have been “unacceptable” and “insulting” statements made by Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly known as out Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán over his stance towards Russia — together with after Orbán’s election victory on Sunday, which has triggered fury in Budapest.

“It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop insulting Hungary and take into account the will of the Hungarian people,” Szijjártó wrote in a submit on Facebook. “Statements about … the regret of the will of the Hungarian people are unacceptable,” he added.

After the election, Zelenskyy said Tuesday on Ukrainian public tv that Orbán had to decide on now between Moscow and “the other world” — referring to the West — and claimed the veteran prime minister was afraid of Russian affect.

Szijjártó wasn’t impressed.

“We condemn military aggression, we stand for the sovereignty of Ukraine,” Szijjártó wrote. “At the same time, of course, the safety of Hungary and the Hungarian people is most important for us. This is not our war.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated he counted Zelenskyy as one in all his “opponents” in his victory speech Sunday after he stormed to a fourth straight time period in workplace by a landslide.

Zelenskyy beforehand criticized Orbán for dragging his toes on sanctions towards Russia at a European Council summit final month. He in contrast Moscow’s siege of Mariupol to the Hungarian fascists that executed hundreds of Hungarian Jews on the financial institution of the Danube River in Budapest throughout World War II. “Viktor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol?” he stated, “You need to decide for yourself who you are with.”

Despite the massive margin of Orbán’s victory, worldwide observers said the election was “marred by the absence of a level playing field” on account of Orbán’s tight grip over media and entry to considerably extra funds for campaigning.

Hungary’s overseas ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.