Hungary won’t accept more NATO troops on its soil, says FM Szijjártó

Hungary is not going to settle for additional NATO troops on its soil as a part of manoeuvres over the Ukraine disaster, its overseas minister has instructed Euronews.

The US has despatched additional troopers to Poland and Romania whereas Germany has bolstered troop numbers in Lithuania — NATO troops are already stationed in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in addition to Poland.

But Péter Szijjártó stated no additional troops would arrive on Hungarian soil.

“No, we have not agreed to that and we will not agree because we have already NATO’s troops on the territory of the country, which is the Hungarian army and the Hungarian armed forces, [they] are in the proper shape to guarantee the security of the country. So we don’t need additional troops on the territory of Hungary.”

Russia has massed troops close to Ukraine’s border and the US has warned it’s making ready to invade. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Szijjártó used the interview to induce the US, Europe and Russia to proceed to speak to keep away from “a worst-case scenario” over the Ukraine disaster, stressing that Central Europe would be the greatest loser if a battle erupts.

He stated the present disaster brings again reminiscences of the Cold War and the “many decades where we suffered”.

“That’s why we don’t want these times to come back. We ask, we urge the international community to do its best in order to avoid the Cold War to return, avoid even the psyche of the Cold War to return because we have learnt it from history, unfortunately very very clearly, that whenever there is an East-West conflict, the countries of Central Europe lose and we don’t want to be losers anymore,” he stated.

“We have to invest in diplomacy, we have to invest in dialogue. That’s why we urge the Russian Federation and our Western allies, the big countries, the strong countries, not to give up hope of peaceful settlement, to the contrary, to talk to each other because once again, I want to underline that for us, rather small Central European countries, it can be extremely dangerous if violent action take place,” he added.

Washington and European capitals have warned Moscow that any army incursion into Ukraine would have “massive” consequences for Russia, together with punitive financial sanctions.

But Szijjártó stated he believes these sorts measures “do not work,” pointing to the truth that Russia has been topic to Western sanctions since 2014, when it illegally annexed Crimea and began backing separatists in east Ukraine.

“If you look at the sanctions themselves, it’s a failure. They don’t work out. They are unsuccessful,” he continued, including that “trade between Germany and the Russian Federation has increased since the sanctions have been in place.”

Those EU sanctions restrict sure Russian banks and corporations from accessing EU main and secondary capital markets; ban Russian monetary establishments from receiving sure types of monetary help and brokering; and bar the oblique import, export or switch of all defence-related materials.

The EU sanctions — which have to be authorized by all member states — have been frequently renewed since 2014. They have been final prolonged in January.

“My position is that if we speak about further sanctions, it’s absolutely necessary to see an honest analysis of the impacts of the sanctions which have been in place.”

Szijjártó’s feedback echoed these of his Prime Minister.

Viktor Orban told reporters last week during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the EU sanctions have prompted “more damage to Hungary than to Russia.”