Hungry for power, campaigning Clive keeps his energy up in the air and on the ground

For his second lunch, Clive Palmer takes a fillet steak –cooked medium-to-well – with a aspect of asparagus and an extended glass of chocolate milk. Really, he fancies Chinese, however this out of doors Gladstone restaurant is breezy and conveniently situated subsequent to his scheduled press convention with native candidate Tanya Wieden, whom he mistakenly calls Tracey.

“We’ve got 151 seats and my mind’s mush,” he says, apologising. Just an hour or so earlier, the United Australia Party chairman and lead senate candidate for Queensland was in Cairns railing towards the World Health Organisation and main political events in what he beforehand vowed can be the costliest election marketing campaign in Australian historical past. It is hungry work.

Clive Palmer on the highway in Cairns. Credit:Zach Hope

“Giving speeches, travelling all around, you’ve got to keep a bit of energy going for the journos,” he tells this masthead. Somewhere within the air in the course of the whistle-stop tour, he additionally offers a slice of his technique for dealing with mentioned journos: “Never let the questions distract you.”

Five days from the election, Palmer is making his ultimate push aboard the $40 million personal jet he boasts can fly anyplace on the earth on a single cease. In the cockpit are his two full-time pilots. Flight attendant Rachael, who splits her time between the jet and Palmer’s tremendous yacht, serves up recent sandwiches, cheese and a tropical fruit platter, which incorporates raspberries filled with blueberries. This is the primary lunch.