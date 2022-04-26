Hunt deserves praise after wearing blame

Josh McGuire has admitted St George Illawarra gamers have let Ben Hunt down up to now, with the halfback’s long-time teammate in awe of the Dragons captain’s means to bounce again.

Hunt was the hero for the Dragons on Anzac Day, establishing two tries and developing with three large performs late of their spirited 14-12 win over the Sydney Roosters.

Often the main target of criticism on the Dragons, Hunt has rebounded from an injury-riddled 2021 to be second within the NRL for try-assists with the Dragons now 3-4.

His Ashton Collier Spirit of Anzac Medal capped a weekend for the NRL’s most scrutinised halves, with Wests Tigers’ Luke Brooks nailing a last-minute area aim to sink South Sydney on Saturday evening.

The wins have arrange a conflict between two groups who all of a sudden discover themselves in type on Sunday in Wollongong, after each golf equipment had been underneath the hearth a fortnight in the past.

But so far as McGuire is anxious, the criticism Hunt has obtained lately will be transferred to his Dragons teammates.

“He has probably been kicked around a bit the last couple of years with the way he has been treated,” McGuire stated.

“But I think as a playing group we probably haven’t given him the support he deserved.

“He’s had the price-tag stuff, however I really feel like he is been our greatest participant the final couple of years and he retains producing large performances.

“He’s been able to put together a string of games for us and he keeps putting on those big moments, like that 40-20.”

McGuire has performed with Hunt since their teenage years in Queensland and the Dragons skipper was a giant a part of the rationale the previous Brisbane ahead headed to the membership final 12 months.

Hunt was a part of the competitors’s most enjoyable attacking bundle within the first half of 2018, however has since turn out to be the last-remaining member of that backbone with the Dragons lacking the previous three finals.

“You never hear one complaint out of Benny, that’s what makes him so good,” McGuire stated.

“It comes with the job, halfback at a big club like the Dragons and stuff like that.

“But as a taking part in group he has by no means as soon as pointed the finger at us. He simply shoulders it and will get on with the enterprise.

“He’s just getting better every game. He’s like a fine wine, he’s getting better with age.”