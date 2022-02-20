Huntington Beach police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer and injuring another

One Huntington Beach Police officer was killed and one other was injured.

One police officer was killed and one other was injured after a police helicopter crashed on Saturday into the water close to Newport Beach in California.

The helicopter crashed at about 6:30 p.m. native time, as two officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department have been responding to close by Newport Beach, the division mentioned.

“The helicopter crashed for reasons that we’re not certain of,” Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra advised reporters late Saturday. “One of the officers, a 16-year veteran, was extricated and he went to a local hospital, or nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition, but he is doing okay. The other officer, a 14-year veteran, unfortunately and tragically passed away as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.”

Officials recognized the officer killed as Nicholas Vella, 44. The second officer was not recognized.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department main accident reconstruction group are investigating the incident.

“I don’t have details on what potentially caused the aircraft to become disabled,” Parra mentioned.

This is a growing story. Check again for updates. ABC News’ Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.