Hurley: The NFL’s Overtime Rules Are Fantastic, And They Should Never Be Changed

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A playoff sport resulted in extra time after one single possession, which may solely imply one factor: People are going to complaaaaaaain.

But not me. Not this sports activities fan. I’m right here solely to talk the reality. The uncooked, unfiltered reality: The NFL’s extra time guidelines are improbable. Let’s hope they by no means change.

For no matter motive, each time a staff loses with out getting the soccer in extra time, the phrase “fair” begins to get thrown round. Josh Allen didn’t contact the ball in OT — it’s not honest!

Well … yeah. That’s proper, Bobby. It’s not honest. It’s a contest. For a staff to win, it has to compete. Once the coin bounces a technique, it’s time to compete. And though the equity crowd conveniently forgets this each time, the gamers on protection tasked with stopping a game-ending landing drive? They’re really on Josh Allen’s staff. They’re teammates. They’re a part of the soccer staff.

Oh, that’s one other phrase we should always keep in mind: soccer. That’s the game, that’s the sport. Football. It’s not referred to as “offense.” It’s not referred to as “scoring.” It’s not referred to as “Josh Allen has to get the ball for fairness.” It’s referred to as soccer. And soccer consists of groups — groups that play offense, protection and particular groups. To win a soccer sport, usually a staff has to operate moderately effectively in all three of these phases.

So, say a staff takes a three-point lead with 13 seconds left in regulation, however then kicks off deep by means of the top zone, thus not forcing the opponent to waste any time on the kick return. That staff made a poor particular groups choice — in the event that they even decided in any respect.

In this case, it’s not clear if the thought ever crossed Sean McDermott’s thoughts. The Bills’ head coach was requested after this loss if he thought of kicking off brief to power the Chiefs to waste treasured seconds returning the kick.

“We talk about a lot of things,” McDermott vaguely answered. “I’m just going to leave it at the execution, and that starts with me.”

Sounds like one thing that by no means crossed his thoughts. And folks need him to be rewarded with a possession?

And, let’s say a staff does kick deep after going up by three with 13 seconds left within the sport. That staff nonetheless is able to stopping the opponent from driving — oh, name it, 44 yards on two performs — to get into area objective vary. That staff might possibly put a physique on Travis Kelce, and possibly not donate 20 free yards to Tyreek Hill to begin the drive. Doing so is solely as much as them. But the Bills didn’t do it.

This is how the Bills performed protection on the ultimate offensive snap of regulation:

And folks wish to reward them with a possession?

Then there’s the extra time itself. Yes, the Bills misplaced the coin toss, however as soon as once more they employed the soccer gamers on their soccer staff to attempt to win the soccer sport. They failed.

Kansas City confronted only one third down whereas marching 75 yards for the game-winning rating, and even that was only a third-and-1. McDermott and Leslie Frazier weren’t precisely constructed for that second, and the gamers seemed as if that they had flat-out give up as soon as the Chiefs bought into area objective vary. Mecole Hardman was this open for the best 26-yard completion of Patrick Mahomes’ life.

Then the Bills left a linebacker on Kelce. It didn’t work out. And the Chiefs received the sport.

To some, the Bills “didn’t get a chance” in extra time.

But once more, the Bills will not be Josh Allen. The Bills will not be “the offense.” The Bills are the Bills. And the Bills bought completely run over in extra time. People appear to neglect that half.

As for options thrown out, some say that “Team B” ought to get a possession in extra time it doesn’t matter what, and sudden demise guidelines can observe after that. To them I’ve a query: If Team A scores a landing, then Team B scores a landing, then Team A scores one other landing, don’t we have now to provide the ball again to Team B once more? Wouldn’t that be honest? Aren’t we taking pictures for equity above all else? Team B wants a second free possession even after getting labored to the tune of two touchdowns in two drives on the sport’s most crucial second. That’s what soccer is all about: being given issues that aren’t earned.

Others might desire a full swap of the extra time format, adopting the school extra time rule the place groups commerce possessions on the 25-yard line till one staff outscores the opposite. In that format, although, the staff that possesses the ball second wins the sport simply as usually as receiving groups do in NFL overtimes.

The faculty OT format is actually totally different. Some may argue it’s extra entertaining. But it’s objectively not any extra “fair.”

Because, once more, the sport is just not honest. The sport is just not a contest. Some issues be just right for you, some issues work in opposition to you. The successful staff is the one which overcomes challenges and executes greater than the opponent. Short of a foul penalty name or a kick bouncing off a goalpost, not a lot over the course of a sport is ever simply given to a staff. That can’t change abruptly in extra time simply because individuals are desirous to see a sure quarterback get the soccer.

Of course, a couple of years in the past, Andy Reid and the Chiefs disagreed with me. They argued that each groups ought to get a possession, as a result of Mahomes stood by idly because the Kansas City protection allowed the Patriots to transform not one, not two, however three third-and-10s in extra time. The Ok.C. protection — very similar to Buffalo’s on Sunday evening — then gave up, permitting Rex Burkhead to go 15 yards on three runs to finish the sport and finish Kansas City’s season.

That rule proposal was rejected — most likely as a result of soccer isn’t about equity; it’s about soccer. The Chiefs are probably fairly blissful about that at the moment.

We all needs to be. The NFL’s extra time guidelines rock. They power a staff to play all three phases of the sport beneath intense strain if it desires to win the sport. That’s soccer. Let’s hope it by no means adjustments.

You can email Michael Hurley or discover him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.