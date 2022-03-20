Hurley’s ‘heart aches’ as ‘Superman’ Warne honoured at private memorial | Sport

Australian cricket famous person Shane Warne was farewelled at a non-public memorial service on Sunday by household and pals, as former fiance Elizabeth Hurley stated her “heart aches” that she was not in a position to attend.

The legendary leg spinner’s physique was discovered at a luxurious resort in Thailand on March 4, along with his dying aged simply 52 from a suspected coronary heart assault upsetting shock and grief all over the world from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow gamers.

An post-mortem revealed Warne died of pure causes, with a non-public jet final week flying him residence to his native Melbourne.

He was remembered Sunday in an invitation-only service at St Kilda Football Club, an Australian Rules workforce he supported all his life.

Among the mourners have been Warne’s three youngsters Brooke, Jackson, and Summer together with fellow cricketers, native media personalities and his close-knit poker group.

The service ended along with his coffin given a lap of honour at St Kilda’s residence floor as members of the family walked behind.

Tina Turner’s ‘Simply The Best’ performed over loudspeakers because the hearse left the bottom.

“He brought together so many things,” his shut good friend and tv presenter Eddie McGuire, who delivered the eulogy, advised the Herald Sun newspaper exterior the venue.

“The reason why he was so loved is because he was fallible, he was Superman.

“The magic half about Shane Warne was that he sprinkled his gold mud in every single place he went. He did not change into a hermit, he introduced his pals into every part in life,” McGuire added.

Australia teammates at the service included Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath while ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was also seen arriving.

But Warne’s former partner, the British actress Hurley, said she was unable to make the celebration of a larger-than-life character who transcended his sport.

“My coronary heart aches that I am unable to be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral,” Hurley wrote on Instagram late Saturday. “I used to be filming final evening and, with the time leap, bodily cannot get there.”

She accompanied her message with pictures of the couple celebrating their engagement in Sri Lanka.

They became a couple after Warne split with the mother of his children, Simone Callahan, but they parted ways in late 2013.

“It nonetheless hasn’t actually sunk in that he is gone,” Hurley added.

“It appears too merciless that each one the individuals who liked him won’t ever have one other Lion hug, however our recollections will reside endlessly. RIP Lionheart, with love, your Luna.”

The public will have the ability to pay tribute to Warne at a state memorial on the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30 the place 1000’s of persons are anticipated to attend.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin will reportedly ship a musical tribute remotely with Elton John and Ed Sheeran to ship messages.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph stated Greta Bradman, granddaughter of legendary Australian batsman Donald Bradman, would sing the nationwide anthem.

A stand on the well-known cricket floor is to be named after Warne, who’s entrenched in Australia’s sporting pantheon — within the eyes of many second solely to Bradman.

Credited with reviving the artwork of leg-spin, Warne took 708 Test wickets as a part of a dominant Australian Test workforce within the Nineteen Nineties and 2000s earlier than changing into a revered commentator.