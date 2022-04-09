Hurrah for Ferrari: Prancing Horse tops Melbourne grid for first time in 15 years

It is the second of the season for a driver who has matured and appears each inch a severe world title contender now that Ferrari has given him a automotive able to working on the entrance persistently. “I took quite a bit of risk, especially in turn six … I am very happy with the lap, especially on a track like this where I have always struggled in the past,” Leclerc mentioned. “I was working on consistency. I have always struggled with these type of corners, even with the previous lay out. It’s a very tricky track, a very challenging track. It was even harder with the sun, especially in Q2, couldn’t see anything. “My first lap in Q2 I took a lot of risks, I had no idea where was the limit of the track. I lost a little bit on the last Q3 lap because it was very difficult to see where I was.” Verstappen was subdued though he had taken second spot, saying that he has not felt comfy all weekend.

“It’s been terrible for me the whole weekend. Not a good balance so far, chasing something, I never felt comfortable. It’s been a big struggle … it doesn’t give you confidence to push. It’s not been great.” His Mexican team-mate Perez agreed that the variable circumstances had made this qualifying session tough for even the highest males. ” It was tough. I believe the entire qualifying I by no means actually felt which technique was the perfect by way of the tyres. “I think the biggest thing was the sun, we were playing with the visors quite a lot.” The 60-minute session over-ran by properly over half an hour due to the delays brought on by the accidents.

Alonso’s within the last session was comparatively easy – not like the primary session smash involving the 2 Canadian drivers, Nicholas Latifi within the Williams and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who collided when Latifi appeared to overhaul Stroll who appeared to show in in direction of him. Both drivers blamed one another. “He just turned into me when I was alongside him,” Latifi, whose Williams sustained main injury, mentioned. Stroll described the collision as “fairly a ridiculous incident.“ Daniel Ricciardo. Credit:Getty Images