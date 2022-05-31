Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in southern Mexico, national guard deployed
Hurricane Agatha plowed ashore on Mexico’s southern Pacific
coast Monday afternoon, bringing torrential rains and the specter of
flooding to a number of states because the storm barreled towards the
northeast, Trend
studies citing Reuters.
A Category 2 storm and the primary hurricane to kind within the
japanese Pacific this 12 months, Agatha made landfall simply west of the
vacationer seaside city of Puerto Angel within the state of Oaxaca, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated.
The storm was blowing most sustained winds of 105 mph (169
kph) when it made landfall, in response to the NHC.
On Monday, Mexico’s National Guard stated it deployed models within the
coastal states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas to bolster safety
and help communities affected by the storm.
In Oaxaca, the storms left two highways impassable and knocked
out phone strains, forcing native authorities to speak by
radio, they stated.