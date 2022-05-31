Hurricane Agatha plowed ashore on Mexico’s southern Pacific

coast Monday afternoon, bringing torrential rains and the specter of

flooding to a number of states because the storm barreled towards the

northeast, Trend

studies citing Reuters.

A Category 2 storm and the primary hurricane to kind within the

japanese Pacific this 12 months, Agatha made landfall simply west of the

vacationer seaside city of Puerto Angel within the state of Oaxaca, the U.S.

National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated.

The storm was blowing most sustained winds of 105 mph (169

kph) when it made landfall, in response to the NHC.

On Monday, Mexico’s National Guard stated it deployed models within the

coastal states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas to bolster safety

and help communities affected by the storm.

In Oaxaca, the storms left two highways impassable and knocked

out phone strains, forcing native authorities to speak by

radio, they stated.