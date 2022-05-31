Hurricane Agatha Makes Landfall in Southern Mexico

Hurricane Agatha, the yr’s first named storm within the jap Pacific, made landfall in southern Mexico late on Monday afternoon, unleashing life-threatening winds reaching almost 105 miles per hour and heavy rains that would trigger mudslides and floods.

The storm’s winds made it a Category 2 storm, the form of climate occasion that may rip roofs off well-built houses, uproot timber and trigger main energy losses.

It was the primary time {that a} Category 2 storm had made landfall within the jap Pacific within the month of May, stated Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The storm made landfall simply west of Puerto Angel, a small fishing city within the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Nearby, the seaside city Zipolite has turn out to be an more and more well-liked tourism vacation spot, notably for the L.G.B.T.Q. neighborhood.