Hurricanes thrash Drua 67-5 in Super Rugby

Fullback Josh Moorby scored three tries and winger Wes Goosen two because the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the Fijian Drua 67-5 on Sunday in a match which noticed three notable Super Rugby Pacific debuts.

The Hurricanes unveiled a particular new expertise in 21-year-old No.8 Tyler Laubscher, who had quite a few carries and a key function in a number of of the Hurricanes’ 11 tries.

The match additionally featured the Hurricanes’ debut of 108-Test All Blacks prop Owen Franks, who performed all 150 of his earlier Super Rugby matches for the Christchurch-based Crusaders. He took the sector within the forty sixth minute.

The 34-year-old Franks left New Zealand to play for the Northampton Saints in England after lacking choice for the 2019 World Cup. He has chosen to make his return on the Hurricanes quite than return to the Crusaders and confirmed this week an ambition to win again his All Blacks jersey.

Schoolboy star Riley Higgins, the youngest member of the present Hurricanes squad at 20, made his debut at centre late within the match. He performed a component in Moorby’s third strive but in addition obtained a yellow card after the fulltime siren for a harmful deal with.

“I think we all know where we want to go and the way we want to play the game,” Hurricanes captain T J Perenara stated. “I think you saw that from some of our younger guys today with a few boys debuting.”

The Hurricanes’ sluggish begin in opposition to robust early defence from the Drua gave no indication of the strive avalanche that may observe, carrying the Canes inside 4 factors of their highest Super Rugby rating.

Moorby lastly broke by way of the Drua defence within the 14th minute and the Hurricanes had a second strive 4 minutes later by way of hooker Asafo Aumua, en path to a commanding 26-0 halftime lead.

The Drua solely as soon as ventured into the Hurricanes’ 22 earlier than the 66th minute when Onisi Ratave scored their solely strive.