Husband introduces working wife as ‘housewife’. Here’s how she reacts

Reddit is an excellent platform full of a number of sub-reddits the place people can know extra about or talk about issues they like. One such sub-reddit permits customers to ask others in the event that they had been at fault in a sure scenario. A put up shared there has created a buzz amongst folks. In the put up, a lady requested others if she is at fault for the way she reacted when her husband launched her as a ‘housewife’ to his coworkers regardless of her being a working lady.

“My husband invited his new coworkers over for dinner. When they arrived he introduced me by gesturing at me and saying “this is mrs Smith (didn’t even say my name)…the housewife!”. I looked at him for a second then I started laughing hysterically. I then said “no honey I work full time and YES I still act like a housewife when I’m home because you simply can’t bother to help”. His coworkers were staring at him as he tried to laugh and change the subject and ask what they wanted to drink,” she wrote.

In the following few strains she added what occurred later, “Dinner went super awkward with him giving me looks and stares. Once the guests left he blew up saying I embarrassed him by laughing like a lunatic and then making the comment I made in front of his new coworkers and ruining his image. I told him he was wrong to lie about my status and deny my degree to begin with. He said I could’ve talked to him about it privately later but not like this, and making his coworkers think he’s useless. He stormed off and has been quiet the entire night,” she added.

She concluded the put up by asking, “Was I out of line?”

Take a have a look at the put up:

Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. Support poured in on Reddit for the lady and folks shared that she is just not at fault in any respect.

“Hint for hubby: don’t want to be embarrassed in front of your coworker? Then don’t lie,” wrote a Redditor. “He doesn’t get to embarrass you and then have an epic sulk when you turn it back on him,” posted one other. “To me, the best part is that he didn’t want to be embarrassed… but what he said could be embarrassing as well,” expressed a 3rd.