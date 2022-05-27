Hush descends on Hemsworths’ link to Byron Bay’s $10.5m sale
This week’s settlement of a $10.5 million sale of a Newrybar property within the Byron Bay hinterland piqued the curiosity of big-ticket property watchers like yours actually, and never simply because the deal units a file for the small city.
Word had already leaked that one of many Hemsworth brothers, of various levels of Hollywood fame, was behind the acquisition of the 46-hectare property with massive views to the coast.
Unfortunately, the off-market deal – rumoured to have been negotiated by McGrath’s Ruth Gotterson – was lodged in a belief fronted by the administrators of William Buck accountancy and advisory Graham Spring and Scott Girdlestone, the latter of whom provided “no comment” to enquiries.
Not that the crew at William Buck are strangers to the Hemsworths. A slew of Hemsworth company entities are headquartered at William Buck’s Sydney workplace, together with Chris and Liam’s firm, Corn Dog Pty Ltd, and one other belief that was used to purchase the Suffolk Park digs of brother Luke Hemsworth (though that home was later transferred to Luke’s possession).
Enquiries to the agent and the Hemsworths’ administration obtained the silent therapy, so it stays unknown who’s behind the acquisition, but when Title Deeds was to position bets, they’d be on Liam, given his already $13.3 million curiosity within the neighbourhood.
Across the highway is a 37-hectare property Liam purchased a yr in the past for $6.8 million, and throughout city is the architect Jason Schepisi-designed home he bought as his home in 2020 for $6.5 million.
Byron’s hippy paradise
Fashion designer Wayne Cooper and his spouse Sarah Marsh have purchased into the high-end hippy paradise of Myocum, close to Byron Bay, for $5.09 million.