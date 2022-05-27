Hush descends on Hemsworths’ link to Byron Bay’s $10.5m sale

This week’s settlement of a $10.5 million sale of a Newrybar property within the Byron Bay hinterland piqued the curiosity of big-ticket property watchers like yours actually, and never simply because the deal units a file for the small city.

Word had already leaked that one of many Hemsworth brothers, of various levels of Hollywood fame, was behind the acquisition of the 46-hectare property with massive views to the coast.

Brothers Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth already personal important actual property in Byron Bay. Credit:Getty

Unfortunately, the off-market deal – rumoured to have been negotiated by McGrath’s Ruth Gotterson – was lodged in a belief fronted by the administrators of William Buck accountancy and advisory Graham Spring and Scott Girdlestone, the latter of whom provided “no comment” to enquiries.

Not that the crew at William Buck are strangers to the Hemsworths. A slew of Hemsworth company entities are headquartered at William Buck’s Sydney workplace, together with Chris and Liam’s firm, Corn Dog Pty Ltd, and one other belief that was used to purchase the Suffolk Park digs of brother Luke Hemsworth (though that home was later transferred to Luke’s possession).