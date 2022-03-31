Hyde Park’s iconic Summer Place just sold at auction for R129 million | Businessinsider

Summer Place in Hyde Park,

Johannesburg, is a famend banqueting and convention venue.

It was constructed for “oil

baron” Marino Chiavelli in 1984 and ten years later offered to the Krok

brothers for R12 million.

On Wednesday morning, Summer

Place offered at public sale for R129 million.

The 40,000m² property

options banqueting venues, boardrooms, places of work, a ballroom, and two

residential homes.

Not included within the sale is

a sculpture by Danie de Jager.



www.BusinessInsider.co.za. For extra tales go to

The iconic Summer Place in Johannesburg’s suburb of Hyde Park offered at public sale for R129 million on Wednesday morning to a consortium of property builders within the hospitality sector.

Summer Place is a sprawling property, nearly 40,000m² in dimension, positioned within the prosperous suburb of Hyde Park. It’s thought of a well-known South African landmark with a vibrant and fascinating historical past.

Summer Place (Image: Broll Auctions and Sales)

For the previous 28 years, it is served as a banqueting and convention centre, welcoming company from world wide. Summer Place was initially developed for “oil baron” Marino Chiavelli in 1984. A decade later, the property was purchased by the wealthy Krok brothers for R12 million.

Summer Place (Image: Broll Auctions and Sales)

On Wednesday morning, at an on-site auction facilitated by Broll Auctions, Summer Place offered for R129 million. The sale is topic to last affirmation, Broll’s Andre Potgieter informed Business Insider. The property was offered to a “consortium of local property developers that operate in the hospitality space” according to Property Wheel.

Summer Place (Image: Broll Auctions and Sales)

The 4,800m² Summer Place constructing has two main banqueting venues – the Apollo Room and the Annex Room –in addition to the Melville Terrace and a grand lobby. The government enterprise and convention centre is comprised of three boardrooms and two storerooms.

The Summer House has a ballroom, eating room with adjoining bar, and boardrooms named after the Krok brothers, Abe and Solly. The property additionally encompasses a synagogue and performance halls.

Summer Place (Image: Broll Auctions and Sales)

The 450m² Summer Cottage has 4 bedrooms and three loos, a big coaching room, lounge, eating room, kitchen, and double storage.

The 800m² Lewis property has three bedrooms, as many loos, 4 reception rooms, a kitchen, three garages, six employees rooms or storerooms with 2 loos, and a personal pool. Summer Place has roughly 400m² of workplace house.

Summer Place (Image: Broll Auctions and Sales)

In addition to the huge buildings, the property additionally has immaculately landscaped gardens, with well-lit pathways stretching all through the grounds and a wine cellar with the capability for five,000 bottles.

There is, nonetheless, one fixture at Summer Place which has been explicitly excluded from the sale: a big sculpture crafted by famed South African sculptor Danie de Jager. “The owners would potentially look at offers on the sculpture separately,” mentioned Broll.

Get one of the best of our web site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.