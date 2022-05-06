Hyderabad dishonour killing sparks huge outrage, cops to move fast-track court

Hyderabad stays gripped with shock and outrage two days after the town noticed a dishonour killing case as a Hindu man was murdered by his Muslim spouse’s household. The newlywed couple – B Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sulthana – have been focused for defying Sulthana’s household’s objections to their marriage, it has been alleged. Her brother is among the two folks arrested to date within the shocker, which has raised contemporary considerations concerning the security of interfaith {couples} within the face of adversity.

In heartbreaking visuals shared on social media, a devastated Sulthana was seen standing on a street, surrounded by crowds, looking at her husband’s physique. B Nagaraju reportedly died on the spot after the couple was brutally attacked on Wednesday night time with iron rods after they have been out on their bike. They had obtained married simply months earlier than the incident after understanding one another for a number of years, in keeping with cops.

Sulthana tried to avoid wasting her husband amid the assault and he or she recalled that no person got here ahead to assist her. “Nagaraju was overwhelmed by 5 members on the sign. I begged everybody to allow us to go. He was killed in entrance of everybody, cannot the world see? At the sign, I requested folks for assist. I attempted to avoid wasting Nagaraju by protecting him. But there have been 5 different folks pushing me away from him and different folks have been beating him. He was sporting a helmet however regardless of that, they stored assaulting him,” she was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

“He even told my mother that he will convert his religion and will marry me but my mother didn’t listen. I know Nagaraju for 11 years”, she added.

#JusticeforBNagaraju remains one of the top trends on Twitter amid calls for strict action against those accused. He was believed to be in mid-twenties.

Hours after murder, Assistant Commissioner of Police (L B Nagar Division) P Sreedhar Reddy on Thursday told reporters that Nagaraju’s brother-in-law – Syed Mobin Ahmed – and another family member of his wife were taken into custody.

“A case (has been) registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We’ll apply at fast track court so that the trial is concluded soon, and the accused are punished. The deceased’s family will be provided with monetary benefits and a job,” he mentioned at a press briefing.

“The Billipuram Nagaraju, who belonged to SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim group have been in love for greater than 5 years. They have been classmates from college and each studied in the identical college and faculty. She is the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed,” a police assertion reported by information company ANI learn.

She was believed to have left her dwelling on January 30, leaving her cell phone behind, and the subsequent day, they each obtained married, in keeping with cops.

The homicide has additionally triggered a political row within the southern state of Telangana. “Nagaraju is murdered by the family of Ashrin Sulthana over interfaith marriage in Telangana. The killers offered him to convert to Islam.They killed him after refusing to convert. Will @KTRTRS respond to this incident like how he responded to the Hijab row? (sic),” BJP’s Y Satya Kumar wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)