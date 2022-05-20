Hyderabad Encounter Report: Accused “Deliberately Fired Upon”, 3 Minors

Three of the 4 had been minors, the report added.

Four gang-rape and homicide accused who had been killed in a police encounter in Telangana’s Hyderabad “were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death”, a Supreme Court-appointed Commission stated at this time. Three of the 4 had been minors, the scathing report on the conduct of Hyderabad police added. The police had claimed the three had been 20-year-olds.

The Commission additionally identified evident lapses within the investigation of the case and advisable that 10 policemen be tried for homicide.

“In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect,” the report stated.

“We are of the opinion that at the relevant time, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors,” it stated.

The 4 accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen – had been arrested in reference to the gang-rape and homicide of a veterinary girl physician in November 2019.

The 4 accused had been shot lifeless on NH-44 close to Hyderabad – the identical freeway – the place the charred physique of a 27-year-old veterinarian was discovered.

The police had claimed that on November 27, 2019, the girl veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and later discovered murdered. It had stated that the accused had subsequently burned the physique of the girl.

The Supreme Court had at this time ordered sharing of the sealed cowl report of a three-member inquiry fee on the encounter killings of 4 accused in a case of gang rape and homicide of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for additional motion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli didn’t conform to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report is saved underneath a sealed cowl.

“This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court,” the bench stated.

The high courtroom, on August 3, final yr, had granted the extension of six months to the Commission, headed by former high courtroom decide VS Sirpurkar, to file the ultimate report on the encounter killing of the 4 accused within the case of gang-rape and homicide of the veterinarian.

The Sirpurkar panel was arrange on December 12, 2019, to inquire into the circumstances resulting in the encounter and was to submit the report in six months.

The different members of the Commission embody former Bombay High Court decide Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director DR Karthikeyan.

The time period of the inquiry panel has now been prolonged thrice. It was prolonged in July 2020 for the primary time for six months.