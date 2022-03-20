Hyderabad FC win maiden ISL trophy; beat Kerala Blasters on penalty shoot-out | Football News – Times of India

🔥 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔 🔥That’s it, that is the tweet!మన దగ్గర బేరాలు లేవమ్మా 😎#ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్… https://t.co/413d0WhjCU — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) 1647796019000

MARGAO: Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani made three gorgeous saves as Hyderabad FC clinched their maiden Indian Super League title after defeating Kerala Blasters in penalty shoot-out within the summit conflict right here on Sunday.Hyderabad beat Kerala 3-1 within the shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 within the regulation and further time.For Hyderabad, Joao Victor, Khassa Camara and Halicharan Narzary scored whereas solely Ayush Adhikari discovered the goal within the shoot-out as Kerala suffered heart-break for the third time within the finals.

It was Kattimani’s day as his heroics helped Kerala prevailed within the shoot-out. He saved the spot kicks from Mark Leskovic, Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh.

As quickly as Narzary’s spot kick despatched Kerala goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill the flawed manner, the Hyderabad dug out and supporters on the stands erupted with pleasure whereas it was heartbreak for the passionate Kerala followers as spectators returned to the stadium to observe an ISL match after two years.

𝒞𝐻𝒜𝑀𝒫𝐼𝒪𝒩𝒮 @HydFCOfficial elevate the #HeroISL 2021-22 trophy! 🔥🏆#HFCKBFC #HeroISLFinal #ClosingForTheFollowers #HeroISL… https://t.co/6cWQ8FVVAt — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 1647797530000

Earlier within the match, 22-year-old Rahul KP’s aim within the 68th minute put Kerala forward, however Sahil Tavora equalised for Sahil Tavora with a surprising volley within the 88th minute.

There was not a lot to distinguish between the 2 groups until Rahul broke the impasse within the 68th minute with a surprising right-footed shot from exterior the field.

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐈𝐒𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆A particular night time for @hyderabadfc as they prime off their good marketing campaign by securing the… https://t.co/rObenNcQ6F — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 1647795481000

Rahul got here charging in direction of the aim and struck a blinder of a shot, to which rival custodian Kattimani solely bought a hand earlier than hitting the online.

Kerala will need to have thought they might elevate their maiden ISL title however Tavora broke their hearts as he struck with a breath-taking right-footed volley from the sting of the field with simply two minutes left for the ultimate whistle.

The two sides failed to provide a winner within the extra-time as the sport went to penalty shoot-out.

Hyderabad midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti had a shot early within the match however Kerala goalie Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was upto the duty to take care of it.

In the 14th minute, Harmanjot Khabra whipped a cross for striker Jorge Diaz, who was free contained in the field, however the Argentine couldn’t join it.

In the twenty third minute, Lalthathanga Khawlhring bought the ball on the left-flank, skipped previous Chakrabarti and handed it to Alvaro Vazquez, however the Hyderabad defenders did it nicely to not let the ball sneak behind the backline.

Kerala skipper Luna tried a dipping shot from exterior the field within the thirtieth minute however rival custodian Laximikanth Kattimani collected it with ease.

Hyderabad had an opportunity to attain when Javier Sivero, who changed Joel Chianese, headed on track from a free-kick, however Gill made a beautiful save earlier than Thounaojam Jeakson cleared the ball for the nook at the same time as each the edges have been locked 0-0 at half-time.

After the change of ends, Hyderabad began on the entrance foot and had a few possibilities in fast succession.