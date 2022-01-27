Sports
Hyderabad produce stellar second-half display to rally past Odisha 3-2 | Football News – Times of India
VASCO: Hyderabad FC underlined their credentials as one of many high contenders this season with an excellent come-from-behind efficiency to beat Odisha FC 3-2 within the Indian Super League on the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.
Jerry Mawihmingthanga (forty fifth) gave Odisha the lead on the stroke of halftime however Hyderabad placed on a present within the second half with objectives from Joel Chianese (51st), Joao Victor (seventieth) and Akash Mishra (73rd) within the house of 20 minutes.
Jonathas Cristian (84th) lowered the margin but it surely was too little too late as Odisha succumbed to a defeat and remained in seventh place.
Hyderabad consolidated their lead on the high with 23 factors from 13 video games though Kerala Blasters, sitting second, have two video games in hand and are on 20 factors.
The sport received off to a cagey begin as each groups lacked the innovative within the ultimate third. Joao Victor’s effort from distance went huge for Hyderabad whereas top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche compelled Arshdeep Singh into a very good save.
Joel Chianese additionally hit huge from a Nikhil Poojary nook as Hyderabad tried onerous to unlock the Odisha defence. Victor Mongil regarded in stable contact for Odisha as he did nicely to dam Ogbeche because the match neared the half-hour mark.
Odisha weren’t doing sufficient to check Laxmikant Kattimani in Hyderabad purpose earlier than Jerry scored towards the run of play, delivering a Nandhakumar Sekar low cross on the entrance publish previous Kattimani.
At half-time, Hyderabad have been behind regardless of creating extra probabilities and being the higher staff. Post the breather, the Manolo Marquez-coached staff began on the entrance foot and it took them six minutes to attract degree as Chianese leapt excessive to nod in a Akash Mishra cross after the full-back bombed by the left flank to whip in a luxurious cross.
Odisha tried onerous to get again their lead as Jerry struck from distance after recognizing the keeper off his line however to no avail.
They have been in for extra distress as Hyderabad rode an excellent strike from Joao Victor to go 2-1 up. Victor obtained a move from Asish Rai, turned and shot first time because the ball arrowed previous the keeper and bulged the web.
Three minutes later, Hyderabad threatened to take the sport away from Odisha. Yasir Mohammad swung in a stunning ball from a free-kick contained in the field the place a lurking Mishra utilized a deft flick previous the keeper and into the again of the web.
Odisha weren’t able to throw within the towel simply but when Jonathas fired house a strong shot previous Kattimani after he was fed by Redeem Tlang to throw the sport huge open within the dying minutes.
