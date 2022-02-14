Hydrogen vehicles grab the spotlight in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Over 1,000 hydrogen autos are traversing the streets of Beijing and Zhangjiakou the place ski leaping and snowboarding occasions for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are being held. These embody greater than 800 buses from the likes of Beiqi Foton, Geely and Yutong. Toyota’s hydrogen-powered Mirai vehicles and Coaster vans are additionally ferrying athletes and Olympic workers.

Specially designed hydrogen vans are providing providers like ski waxing to assist opponents keep their gear, whereas 4 of Geely’s hydrogen autos are getting used as meals catering vans.

While the 2008 Summer Olympic Games hosted by Beijing turned the worldwide highlight to showcase the then-emerging expertise of electrical autos, the present Winter Games are betting huge on the hydrogen expertise. In the present state of affairs of the world mobility, hydrogen vehicles haven’t actually caught on the best way battery-powered autos have. Thus, Winter Games can turn out to be a proving floor for these autos.

Less than 9,000 hydrogen autos have been bought in China between 2015 and 2021 – a tiny quantity when 302 million autos on the highway. While these hydrogen autos additionally emit zero tailpipe emissions like EVs, hydrogen-powered autos are higher fitted to wintry climates the place temperatures. Refilling a hydrogen automotive takes solely minutes, a lot sooner than charging an EV.

Lack of hydrogen filling stations have been one of many components limiting the acceptance of gas cell-powered autos in nations like South Korea, greater than 30 such amenities have been arrange within the two cities to assist meet the objective of constructing these Winter Games obtain net-zero carbon emissions.

A high assume tank for the new-energy car sector – EV 100, has predicted the variety of hydrogen autos in China will climb to 30 million by 2050. It is protected to imagine that using hydrogen autos on the Winter Olympics might herald what’s to return sooner or later.

