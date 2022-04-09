Hyper realistic portrait artist shares about evolution of his drawing skills. Video is intriguing to watch

The hyper reasonable portraits are at all times completely wonderful to see. There are additionally artists who repeatedly share their works on varied social media platforms, particularly Instagram. However, what individuals typically don’t get to see is the evolution of the abilities of such artists over time. Italian artist Simone Mulas is now giving individuals a glimpse of his journey along with his newest share. He has posted a video that reveals the progress of his drawing expertise from when he was nine-year-old to the current day.

“What a journey!!! My drawing evolution from 9 years old to 31,” he wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out his drawing of a tiger that he did when he was a child. It then reveals glimpses of his drawing s from varied ages. We gained’t give away something greater than this, so check out the video and put together to get amazed.

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 22,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“Seems that you changed your career to photographer at some point,” joked a person whereas commenting on the Instagram video. “Absolutely incredible,” posted one other. “How cool – thanks for sharing your artistic journey!” shared a 3rd. “OMG! What a talented person you are! Every next drawing shows massive improvement and fantastic, amazing, beautiful and massive artistic flourish. I really enjoyed this journey through your drawings,” wrote a fourth.

