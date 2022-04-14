Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner

Hyundai will test and change defective seatbelt pretensioner which can trigger shrapnel to blow up out instantly after an accident.

Hyundai has issued a recall order for choose Accent and Elantra fashions within the US to test a doable fault within the seatbelt pretensioner which, within the worst case, might explode throughout an accident and trigger grievous damage to entrance and rear-seat passengers due to shrapnel. Reports counsel that the affected fashions of the Hyundai Accent and Elantra sedans could have been fitted with defective seatbelt pretensioners that the corporate now desires to test and change.

According to reviews citing knowledge from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) within the US, the precise reason for the fault will not be but identified however Hyundai has determined to situation the recall order anyway. Hyundai Accent fashions manufactured between February 28 and April 4 of 2020 and Elantra fashions manufactured between February 24 and July 15 of 2021 are a part of the recall order.

NHTSA had already requested Hyundai to research the doable fault after one such incident noticed an individual inside an Elantra receiving accidents when a shrapnel hit his leg submit an accident.

Hyundai will now situation a notification to homeowners of the suspect fashions and these vehicles must be pushed in to dealerships for inspection. If discovered essential, the seatbelt pretensioners would get replaced.

There is, nonetheless, rising concern that this doable situation may exist in different fashions and should doubtlessly influence lots of of extra models. At a time when a number of main automotive manufacturers have needed to situation recall orders to test defective or suspect Takata airbags the world over, this might simply be yet one more post-sales security test so as to add to the rising checklist.

First Published Date: