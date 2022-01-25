Hyundai Creta becomes India’s most exported SUV in 2021

A complete of 32,799 items of Hyundai Creta SUV have been exported to abroad markets final yr, registering a development of 26.17% YoY.

Hyundai Creta has grow to be the nation’s most exported SUV in 2021 by registering a development of 26.17 % YoY. A complete of 32,799 items of the SUV have been exported abroad from India final yr as in comparison with 25 995 items of Creta being exported within the year-ago interval.

Hyundai Motor India exported a complete of 42 238 SUVs final yr, which included fashions comparable to Venue and Creta Grand.

The exports determine for Venue stood at 7,698 items whereas that for Creta Grand stood at 1,741 items. With its milestone achievement, Hyundai maintained the SUV management place within the home marketplace for calendar yr 2021. The firm stated that Creta encapsulates its dedication to the federal government’s ‘Make-in-India’ imaginative and prescient.

The firm has already shipped over 2.62 lakh items of SUVs abroad with Creta contributing over 93% to the overall determine, together with Venue, making the automaker one of many main SUV exporters within the nation. “Ever since its world debut, Creta has been a runaway success in home and worldwide markets alike. It has (performed a) strategic function in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio,” stated Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Hyundai India final yr launched fashions comparable to Creta, i20, Verna and Alcazar in choose world markets, increasing its export outreach. It additionally started shipments of the brand new N Line and LPG variants of its present fashions in some key markets overseas together with South Africa and Peru, respectively. Additionally, it added 4 new markets to its checklist of export nations – Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.

Hyundai India’s cumulative exports final yr stood at 1,30 380 items final yr, registering a development of 31.8 % over the year-ago interval regardless of the worldwide semiconductor disaster and intermittent lockdowns in numerous world markets. The automaker witnessed a development of 91 % in its export orderbook thanks partly to the pent-up demand of consumers.

