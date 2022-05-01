Hyundai India reports 5% decline in April total sales at 56,201 units

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 per cent decline in its complete gross sales within the month of April at 56,201 items. The firm had offered 59,203 items in the identical month final 12 months. Total home gross sales of the corporate have been down 10 per cent at 44,001 items final month as in opposition to 49,002 items within the corresponding month a 12 months in the past. Hyundai’s exports elevated to 12,200 items as in comparison with 10,201 items in April final 12 months.

(Also learn | Maruti Suzuki sales | MG Motor sales | Tata Motors sales | Skoda Auto India sales | Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales | Honda sales )

In a separate growth, Hyundai Motor India just lately introduced that it’s going to launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India within the second half of this 12 months. This comes as a part of the automaker’s technique to increase its battery electrical car portfolio within the nation. The Ioniq 5 may very well be Hyundai’s second electrical automobile in India, after the Kona EV, which is already in enterprise. Hyundai’s plan to launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India was revealed earlier when the South Korean auto main showcased the compact electrical automobile at an occasion in Delhi-NCR.

(Also learn | Hyundai enters community-based NFT market)

Hyundai plans to increase its electrical car portfolio in India as much as six fashions by 2028. Its all-electric CUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, has been constructed on the automaker’s Skateboard Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). The mannequin will probably be obtainable in each 2WD and AWD variants. The 2WD mannequin will get a rear axle-mounted electrical motor that churns out 217 hp of energy and 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variant then again will get two electrical motors every powering one axle. It generates 305 hp of energy and 605 Nm of torque. The 2WD and AWD variants of the EV are claimed to run 451 km and 430 km respectively, on a single cost.

First Published Date: