Hyundai Motor Expects Vehicle Production To Rebound In H1 As Chip Supply Improves

The scarcity will proceed within the first quarter because of the unfold of the Omicron variant.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co forecast on Tuesday its car manufacturing would rebound within the first half of this yr as a worldwide chip scarcity is anticipated to ease step by step from the second quarter. “The normalization of auto chip supply and demand is expected in the third quarter, when the capacity of semiconductor companies is expected to rise,” Executive Vice President Seo Gang Hyun mentioned on Hyundai’s convention name.

The scarcity will proceed within the first quarter because of the unfold of the Omicron variant, Seo mentioned, including it was the extended COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and ensuing chip sourcing troubles that pushed Hyundai’s gross sales to lower than the focused 4 million autos in 2021.

Southeast Asia is central to the availability of primary chips that drive the world’s automobiles, smartphones and residential units, with Malaysia’s chip meeting trade accounting for greater than a tenth of a worldwide commerce price over $200 billion. COVID-related lockdowns within the area have disrupted a number of industries since final yr.

Hyundai mentioned it expects a 20% gross sales soar in its largest market, North America, in 2022.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp, collectively among the many world’s high 10 automakers by gross sales, have forecast a 12.1% soar of their mixed world gross sales for 2022, after their gross sales fell nearly 4% in need of a goal of 6.92 million autos final yr because of the chip shortages.

Hyundai posted a virtually 50% drop in its revenue for the quarter ended December, considerably in need of analysts’ estimate, primarily because of the fee of company taxes.

It reported a internet revenue of 547 billion received ($456 million), versus 1.1 trillion received a yr earlier. That in contrast with a mean analyst forecast of 1.5 trillion received compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

HIGHER PRICES, OMICRON

Analysts warn that hovering uncooked materials costs, element shortages and logistical bottlenecks brought on by the pandemic are more likely to additional drive up prices within the present quarter.

“It is still difficult to forecast how the chip shortage will pan out … also there will be other uncertainties involving the spread of the Omicron variant and potential issues related to Ukraine tensions,” mentioned Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd have mentioned they plan to curb their manufacturing this month as a consequence of rising COVID instances and half provide points.

As provide chain and distribution disruptions proceed, delaying deliveries and manufacturing, analysts anticipate Hyundai to boost car costs to mitigate the influence.

Major automakers and sellers, akin to Tesla Inc and Honda Motor Company, have already raised automotive costs https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/inflation-risk-or-profit-engine-high-car-prices-are-both-2021-08-10 over the previous yr.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 1.5% as of 0616 GMT, versus the benchmark KOSPI’s 2.7% fall.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.