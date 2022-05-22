Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
Hyundai Motor Group stated on Sunday it could make investments a further
$5 billion within the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration
with U.S. companies in superior know-how, Trend stories citing
Reuters.
The investments, introduced throughout a go to to Seoul by President
Joe Biden, are for robotics, city air mobility, autonomous driving
and synthetic intelligence, the group stated.
Hyundai Motor Group, which homes Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS)
and Kia Corp (000270.KS), on Friday introduced plans to take a position $5.5
billion in Georgia to construct electrical car (EV) and battery
amenities.
The new funding brings its deliberate U.S. whole by means of 2025 to
about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it introduced final
12 months.
The world’s third-biggest automaker by autos gross sales didn’t
say the place within the United States the extra $5 billion can be
invested.
“Thanks to Hyundai, we’re being a part of this transformative
car sector and accelerating us on a street the place we’re going
to be handing to United States of all electrical future,” Biden instructed
a information convention.
Standing subsequent to him after a gathering, Hyundai Motor Group
govt chair Euisun Chung stated, “I’m assured that this new
plant in Georgia will assist us turn into a pacesetter within the America
car business with reference to constructing prime quality electrical
autos for our U.S. prospects.”
The auto group stated on Wednesday it could make investments 21 trillion received
($16 billion) by means of 2030 to increase its EV enterprise in South
Korea.