Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025

Hyundai Motor Group stated on Sunday it could make investments a further

$5 billion within the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration

with U.S. companies in superior know-how, Trend stories citing

Reuters.

The investments, introduced throughout a go to to Seoul by President

Joe Biden, are for robotics, city air mobility, autonomous driving

and synthetic intelligence, the group stated.

Hyundai Motor Group, which homes Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS)

and Kia Corp (000270.KS), on Friday introduced plans to take a position $5.5

billion in Georgia to construct electrical car (EV) and battery

amenities.

The new funding brings its deliberate U.S. whole by means of 2025 to

about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it introduced final

12 months.

The world’s third-biggest automaker by autos gross sales didn’t

say the place within the United States the extra $5 billion can be

invested.

“Thanks to Hyundai, we’re being a part of this transformative

car sector and accelerating us on a street the place we’re going

to be handing to United States of all electrical future,” Biden instructed

a information convention.

Standing subsequent to him after a gathering, Hyundai Motor Group

govt chair Euisun Chung stated, “I’m assured that this new

plant in Georgia will assist us turn into a pacesetter within the America

car business with reference to constructing prime quality electrical

autos for our U.S. prospects.”

The auto group stated on Wednesday it could make investments 21 trillion received

($16 billion) by means of 2030 to increase its EV enterprise in South

Korea.